With school lunches dismissed, Foodbank of SB County giving free meals to Carpinteria kids

Events

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is launching its children's summer lunch program, called "Picnic in the Park," in Carpinteria on Monday. The program launched last Monday elsewhere across the county.

The program is especially important in Carpinteria this summer, as local schools are no longer offering free lunches to children 18 and under during summer vacation.

Other county school districts are continuing to offer free meals as the coronavirus crisis continues. Many families are out of work or are hurting financially, jeopardizing their ability to afford healthy meals.

The program will look different this year, taking on new health guidelines to protect staff and children from the spread of COVID-19. Lunches will be offered 'Grab & Go' style, to be picked up and eaten off-site.

The Foodbank says lunches are served on a first-come first-served basis as part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and there are no income requirements to participate. All children under the age of 18 are encouraged to attend.

More volunteers are needed for the program in Carpinteria and Santa Maria. The Foodbank is also looking for volunteers for senior home delivery in both North and South County.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more can visit the Foodbank's website.

The program will run through August 14 in Carpinteria and August 7 in the Foodbank's other "Picnic in the Park" locations. All locations are listed below.

South County

Santa Barbara Public Library, 11:30 am-12:30 pm, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara (June 8-Aug 7)

Carpinteria Middle School, 12:30-1:30 pm, 5351 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria (June 15 – Aug 14)

Canalino School, 12:30-1:30 pm, 1480 Linden Ave., Carpinteria (June 15 – Aug 14)

North County

Arrellanes Jr. High School, 11 am-12:30 pm, 1890 Sandalwood Dr., Santa Maria

Tunnell Park, 11:30 am-12:45 pm, 1100 N. Palisade Dr., Santa Maria

Minami Park, 11:30 am–12:30 pm, 600 W. Enos Dr., Santa Maria

Grogan Park, 12-1 pm, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria

St. Anthony Church, 11:30 am-12:30 pm, 270 Helena St., Los Alamos

Solvang Elementary School, 12:15-1:15 pm, 565 Atterdag Rd, Solvang

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.