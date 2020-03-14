Camarillo cancels events, closes facilities amidst local state of emergency

Events

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The City of Camarillo announced that it is declaring a local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camarillo City Council discussed which events to cancel and facilities to close during a meeting on Friday.

Below are the changes that will be made to protect the community from the coronavirus:

Camarillo Public Library:

The Library will be closed starting March 14 until the health emergency is declared to be over by the Ventura County Public Health Officer.

The Friends of the Library Bookstores and the on-site Giant Steps Café will also be closed during this time. All events and meetings in the Community Room of the library are canceled.

If schools resume classes during the health emergency, the Library will accommodate the needs of students to access materials in a way that maintains social distancing.

Farmer's Market:

The Farmer's Market will be canceled on March 14 due to rain but will reopen on March 21 in order to allow people to access healthy food in a safe way.

Livingston Memorial will implement several social distancing measures which include posting staff at entrances to instruct customers about social distancing, handing out flyers with best health practices and making hand sanitizer readily available.

Camarillo Ranch:

All school tours and house tours at the Camarillo Ranch are canceled until further notice.

Weddings under 250 people will continue as planned with social distancing measures, reminders and hand sanitation involved.

All other special events or group meetings will be postponed or canceled.

Camarillo City Hall:

City Hall will remain open to conduct general business with social distancing measures implemented.

However, all school tours are canceled and non-essential meetings have been postponed.

Camarillo Council on Aging:

All Council of Aging scheduled workshops have been canceled as well as the community shred event on April 25.

Private Special Events:

The City said it will revoke any existing Special Event Permit, or deny new permits, for any event over 250 people or events with less than 250 people where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Each permit revocation or issuance denial will be made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the event organizer.

“Our City leadership came together to make some difficult decisions about facility closures and event cancellations in our best effort to keep our community healthy and safe at this point in the health emergency,” said City Manager Dave Norman. “The City Council may need to implement more stringent measures in the future, depending on the spread of the virus and direction from the Ventura County Public Health Officer, the Governor, and other agencies. We trust that Camarillans will use their best judgement to protect the health of themselves and others by following good health practices recommended by public health professionals.”

The City of Camarillo would like to remind the public that no person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the community.

All cancelations are being made by the city in an abundance of caution.

To stay up-to-date on the coronavirus situation in Ventura County, you can visit www.vcemergency.com.