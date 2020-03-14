Arroyo Grande makes changes and closures for coronavirus health emergency

Events

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - In response to the SLO County declaration of a local health emergency and the statewide emergency, Arroyo Grande will be making some changes and closures to protect the community from the coronavirus.

Arroyo Grande said it wants to assure the public that it is prepared and will continue core services to residents, businesses, and visitors.

However, the following changes are being instituted:

City of Arroyo Grande Play & Learn Pre-school and Children in Motion before and after-school programs are closed starting March 16 until further. This is due to the school closures announced by the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

The Woman’s Club and Mark M. Millis Community Centers for classes and group programming are closed effective immediately until further notice.

Soto Sports Complex for league and recreational play is closed effective immediately until further notice.

All recreation sports, programs and classes are canceled effective immediately until further notice.

The City is also encouraging community members with city business to consider contacting City offices by telephone or email first, rather than visiting in-person, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The City said they will post notifications at all City facilities and communicate any additional changes through press releases, social media posts, and the City’s website at www.arroyogrande.org.

You can also visit ReadySLO.org for up-to-date information about the coronavirus.