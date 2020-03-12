Granada Theatre postpones or cancels all performances through the end of March

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Granda Theatre announced that they are heeding to the recently issued policies of California Public Health officials by postponing or canceling all remaining performances through the end of March.

The Theatre said if you have tickets for an upcoming performance, you can visit their COVID form on their website and follow the prompts to learn what options are available to you. You can also call the Granada Theatre Box Office at (805) 899-2222.

The Theatre said they are monitoring the coronavirus situation and will continue to follow the updates and guidance of the CDC, California Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

You can visit granadasb.org/covid-19 for more details about their response and what you can do to stay healthy.