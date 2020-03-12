CoastHills Credit Union postpones final day of Grand Opening

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - CoastHills Credit Union announced that they are postponing the final day of their Grand Opening Celebration at their new Betteravia Road location.

This celebration was scheduled for Friday afternoon and included a wall of piggy banks and more than $8,000 in prize money.

This event is being postponed as a response to concerns raised by members about the coronavirus.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our members, employees and community,” Credit Union President/CEO Paul Cook said. “We are committed to being good community citizens and support the recommendations of our elected officials. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with you, our member-owners, in the near future. We thank you for your understanding.”

Earlier Thursday, CoastHills hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new 90,000-plus square-foot headquarters which was attended by dignitaries and local business representatives including Santa Maria Mayor Alic Patino and Lt. Col. Kenneth G. Peters from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

CoastHills said, as a part of its grand opening, the Credit Union's employee giving program, "I'm All In," announced $5,000 sponsorships for five local nonprofits: CASA of Santa Barbara County, Cabrillo High Aquarium, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties and Shadow's Fund.

CoastHills is a not-for-profit Credit Union located in the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Ventura and Santa Cruz counties.