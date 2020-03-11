Santa Maria Elks preview this year’s upcoming Rodeo and Parade

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The countdown is on to the upcoming 77th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade.

On Wednesday, Elks Recreation gave a preview of this year's event, which is scheduled for May 28-31.

"We are really excited about this year," said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. "It's actually coming up really quick. We have a lot more activites and unique things. We're really forward to the rodeo this year."

The 2020 Elks Rodeo is set to feature many popular events that fans have enjoyed in previous years.

Once again, the rodeo will include mutton bustin', six PRCA events, team roping, bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, plus WPRA barrel racing and breakaway roping.

"There's so much to do at the Rodeo and not just the rodeo itself, but in the midway and we have the whole community gets involved," said Sterling. "If you're not a rodeo person or don't know what it's all about, you're really missing a really good time."

The speciality acts lined up includes the Flying Cowboys, junior breakaway roping and Elks team roping.

The event's largest fundraiser returns on Saturday, May 30 when the Golden Circle of Champions takes place.

The fundraiser benefits families with children that are battling pediatric cancer.

The Coors Dance Hall Rodeo also returns with live music and festivities scheduled following the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night rodeo performances.

On April 13, the much-anticipated Queen Kickoff Dinner will be held at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

"We have six Queen candidates this year," said Sterling. "We pulled in one from the Five Cities area, which is awesome. It's nice to involve other communities and reaching out there and to bring another group in from that area is great. We look forward to another successful campaign again for the Queen Contest."

The annual competition raises money to help support local youth sports and recreation.

Since it was created in 1944, the Rodeo Queen Contest has raised more than $13 million.

Tickets for the 77th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade are available to purchase at the new Elks Rodeo office (2325 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria) or by calling (805) 925-4125 or online at www.elksrec.com.