Women Winemakers celebrated along the Central Coast

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Here along the Central Coast, we have the highest percentage of women winemakers out of any other region in the world. Santa Barbara's wine community celebrated those women on Sunday.

Santa Ynez Roblar Farms hosted the Women Winemakers Celebration. A total of 24 wineries were represented and one female winemaker said this community plays a huge role in encouraging so many women to get involved in the wine industry.

"We have such an amazing community of women in this county. We all get together for tastings, we get to do events like this. There's such an amazing amount of support," said Gretchen Voelcker, Luna Hart Wines winemaker and owner. "The cool thing about today is it's all women who specifically make the wine. But the amount of women in this industry who assist winemakers or cellar rats and behind the scenes GMs and managers is really incredible."

All of the profits from today's event will be used to benefit the Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.