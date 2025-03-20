Look of the Week: Leslie Bibb’s itty-bitty bob from ‘The White Lotus’ takes center stage

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — When cutting a bob, most people worry about how to style their new cropped mop. Textured or straight? Side or middle part? Adorned with barrette clips or tucked demurely behind the ears? But often overlooked are the clothes that accompany the coiffure. It’s a consideration that has not escaped American actor Leslie Bibb, however, who this week has been strutting the streets of New York in a series of elegantly tailored suits, blazers and trench coats.

The breakout star of HBO’s The White Lotus, which is set at a luxury hotel in Thailand, Bibb plays one third of the toxic girl-gang trio in season three. In recent weeks she has become known for her blunt, ultra-short bob as much as her acting chops. (HBO Max and CNN are both owned by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery).

On Tuesday, Bibb’s hairdresser Chris McMillan posted a video of her latest appointment on TikTok — which has over 170,000 likes and counting. McMillan branded Bibb’s ‘do as “the c*nty little bob,” adding that the style helped filming continuity, because it was easy to maintain. “Some people have ‘The Rachel,’” Bibb said on camera, referring to the shiny layers popularized by Jennifer Aniston in the ‘90s on the TV show “Friends” where she played the character, Rachel Green. “I have the ‘c*nty little bob’,” he concluded.

Some might find that a scene-stealing haircut competes with their outfits, but Bibb understands that a good ensemble is built holistically — and the goal, above all else, is harmony. Her bob is her North Star, setting the tone for everything below the neck.

Bibb’s recent looks, styled by Jeanann Williams, have remained neutral in color and sharp in silhouette. She’s steered away from clashing, loud prints and vibrant hues, as well as anything overly feminine. Instead, her looks, including navy pin-striped suits (cropped at the waist) and a black ‘80s-style overcoat from Toteme, mirrored the edgy androgyny of her cut.

Bibb’s shoulders, unencumbered by the weight of her hair, are one of her main visual focal points — and she wears them like a prized accessory. On Wednesday, Bibb stepped out in a boxy grey blazer from Stella McCartney, complete with power suit shoulder padding. But for a Jimmy Falon appearance on Monday, her shoulders were kept bare and she looked striking in a Jacquemus scoop-back dress. dress.

Bibb’s approach to bob-friendly dressing is all the more relevant given that the cut is fast-becoming one of the defining styles of 2025. According to recent Pinterest data, searches for “bob” are up 89% from the previous year, while “short hair inspo” jumped by 57% during the same period. It was also the cut du jour at the Golden Globes red carpet, adopted fearlessly by Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Cate Blanchett, Emma D’Arcy and Keira Knightly.

Of course, drastic cuts are always subject to regret, but following the fashion formula set out by “The White Lotus” star might at least trim down the margin of error.

