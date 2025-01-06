Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards



By Oscar Holland, CNN. Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The red carpet at LA’s Beverly Hilton came alive with sparkling sequins and shimmering satin on Sunday, as Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. And the evening’s standout fashion trend was very much on-brand for the annual ceremony: gold.

From the glittering scales of “Anora” star Mikey Madison’s Bottega Veneta gown to Ariana Grande’s intricate 1960s Givenchy archive piece, attendees embraced a variety of golden hues and embellishments. Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling joined in, too, arriving in a sculptural Armani Privé outfit and an Ashi Studio column dress, respectively, while Cate Blanchett wowed in a custom Louis Vuitton gown embroidered with gold beads.

There were plenty of other metallics on display, including Angelina Jolie’s silver beaded Alexander McQueen creation and model Cara Delevingne’s iridescent blue gown. But while many attendees opted for classic silhouettes in demure shades, there were also pops of bright color — red, in particular.

Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in “Ripley,” turned heads in a strapless red Dolce & Gabbana bodice gown with a daring thigh slit. Elsewhere, Comedian Ali Wong (in Balenciaga), Sheryl Lee Ralph (in custom St. John) and Emma Stone (in Louis Vuitton) also impressed in shades ranging from ruby to burgundy.

The evening’s men, meanwhile, had fun eschewing black-tie convention, with Andrew Scott arriving in an eye-catching baby blue Vivienne Westwood suit and Timothée Chalamet wrapping his Tom Ford tie around his neck like a scarf. Others made their mark with brooches, bows and accessories — perhaps none more divisive than “Succession” actor Jeremy Strong’s velvet bucket hat.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks.

CNN’s Jacqui Palumbo contributed to this story.