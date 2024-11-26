George Stubbs dog painting expected to sell for up to $2.5 million at auction

By Rosa Rahimi, CNN

London (CNN) — A painting by British artist George Stubbs is expected to sell for up to £2 million ($2.5 million) in London next week, as it comes to auction for the first time in more than 50 years.

The 18th century artwork of a Spanish pointer dog was last on the market in 1972 when it sold for £30,000 ($37,700), according to Sotheby’s, which is handling the sale. It was first auctioned in 1802, when it sold for just £11 ($14).

“The Spanish Pointer” is the artist’s earliest dog painting and is considered one of his most famous pieces of work, according to Sotheby’s.

“It is always very exciting when a painting of this calibre re-emerges after being ‘lost,’” said Julian Gascoigne, a senior director and British paintings specialist at Sotheby’s, adding the painting has been held in a private collection for decades.

The painting has only been exhibited to the public once, when it was shown at London’s National Gallery of Sports and Pastimes in 1948.

It is not known exactly when Stubbs painted the work, but Gascoigne estimates it was made in 1766, which was an important year for the artist.

“It was in this year that ‘The Anatomy of the Horse,’ a project that had occupied him for much of the previous decade, was finally published, catapulting him to fame and confirming his position as the greatest animal painter of the eighteenth century,” Gascoigne told CNN Tuesday.

“The Spanish Pointer” also went on to become a popular painting, with Stubbs creating two versions of it and several copies being produced.

Both versions of the painting are nearly identical, except for minor differences in the landscape. The other version is in the collection of the Neue Pinakothek in Munich.

The painting depicts a breed of the pointer dog, which was introduced to England from Spain in the early 18th century. The dogs were prized by sportsmen for their obedience and hunting skills.

In this artwork, Stubbs captures the distinct features of the animal, including the wide nostrils and large bones in the back of the head.

“It demonstrates his versatility and innate understanding of animal anatomy of all species,” said Gascoigne.

“The circumstances of its commission are indicative of the ambition and commercial acumen that would see him emerge as the most famous, and most highly regarded animal painter in Europe,” he added.

A largely self-taught artist, Stubbs had a background in studying anatomy that served him well when it came to painting animals.

Though he completed fewer than 400 paintings over his entire career, Stubbs’ skill meant he developed a reputation for his depictions of animals, and horses in particular.

His painting of a racehorse, “Whistlejacket,” hangs in London’s National Gallery and his paintings are also in the Tate Britain’s collection of historic British art.

“The Spanish Pointer” will be available to view in Sotheby’s exhibition of old master and 19th century paintings until early December.

