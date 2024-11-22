Explosives disposal team sent to London’s Gatwick Airport as terminal evacuated over item in luggage

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — An explosives disposal team was sent to London’s Gatwick Airport and one of its terminals evacuated after a “suspected prohibited item” was found in luggage on Friday.

“A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage,” Sussex Police wrote in a statement posted on X just after midday local time (7 a.m. ET).

“Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed,” the statement continued, advising the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport later said the security incident had been “resolved and cleared by police.”

In a statement, the spokesperson said the South Terminal was in the process of reopening, adding, “Safety and security is always our top priority.”

Passengers were advised to contact their airlines for flight updates, the spokesperson said, noting that there were “some delays and cancellations.”

In another security incident on Friday, officers from London’s Metropolitan Police were dispatched to the US embassy in the British capital after the discovery of a “suspect package” nearby.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” it said in a statement posted on X on Friday morning.

In an update around 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), it said, “Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device. An investigation will now follow.”

The police force added that “the majority of the police response will now be stood down,” but some cordons will still “remain.”

The embassy had returned to “normal business operations” though all public appointments for Friday had been canceled, it said in a statement posted on X, adding that the “suspicious package outside” was “cleared.”

Stephanie Halasz and Zahid Mahmood contributed reporting to this story

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.