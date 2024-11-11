Look of the Week: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are still method dressing

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — While some might be growing weary of celebrity method dressing — the styling phenomenon that sees actors match their red carpet garb to their latest movie role — character-based fashion shows no sign of stopping.

Last year, Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal made sure the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” was saturated with considered nods to historical doll outfits. In the run up to the release of Luca Guadagnino’s erotic tennis drama “Challengers” this spring, star Zendaya wore almost exclusively white and lime green looks — often adorned with literal tennis balls. More recently, while promoting “Joker: Folie à Deux” in London this September, Lady Gaga embraced the clown-ish style of her on-screen character, Harley Quinn, with a larger-than-life puff-sleeved Celine gown, blue eyeshadow and striped red and black hair.

Now, it’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s turn. As part of the press tour for the cinematic version of the seminal musical production, “Wicked,” Erivo and Grande seemingly have been forbidden to wear any color other than green and pink, respectively.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Erivo arrived in a custom green vinyl cut-out dress by Louis Vuitton, complete with a matching tasseled silk stole. Grande stood at her side, the Glinda to her Elphaba, in a baby pink gingham frock from Thom Browne, embellished with over 50,000 crystals. These are just the latest in a long line of Wicked-themed looks — a dress code that began over 7 months ago at the Academy Awards when the pair stepped onto the red carpet in, you guessed it, green and pink. Since then, they’ve dutifully donned their respective hues at premieres, CinemaCon events and even the Olympics.

US designer Thom Browne has made a number of Grande’s Glinda-inspired pieces, just as Louis Vuitton is credited with at least three looks worn by Erivo. But while the commitment to their characters is impressive, some social media users have argued that the marketing strategy has turned the red carpet into a months-long dress rehearsal. Erivo and Grande’s real sartorial personalities have been temporarily cast aside to make way for full “Wicked” domination, which dictates that the pair wear different iterations of the same look over and over.

Perhaps, if we’ve reached the peak of method dressing, the trend might evolve to become more subtle, playful and less restrictive. Celebrity stylists would be able to flex their creativity, and A-listers show their personality, while still infusing ensembles with small gestures for keen-eyed enthusiasts.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero in “Wicked,” is already storming ahead. At the weekend, he opted for a silver chainmail shirt, white slacks and a pair of ruby-red slip-on loafers. It was a stylistic message one couldn’t miss: even if he didn’t click his heels three times.

