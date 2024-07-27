The groom said, ‘Stay away from the bridesmaid.’ His friend didn’t listen

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a tough couple of weeks for travel, with chaos caused by a global IT outage and then “coordinated sabotage” on French railways. So let’s lift the mood with some love stories, tales of Americans making fresh starts abroad and essential etiquette tips for traveling.

The course of true love never did run smooth

Six years ago this summer, Ariff Hassan traveled from his home in Singapore to Kazakhstan to attend the wedding of an old friend. The groom had five words for him: “Stay away from the bridesmaid.” Here’s what happened when he didn’t listen.

Love took an unexpected swerve as well for Californian Amy Osman, who as a 24-year-old back in 2006 got on a plane to visit her long-distance boyfriend in Scotland. Just 10 hours later, she was kissing her seatmate in the Amsterdam airport.

In 1989, Americans Tom Giuliani and Susan Hall also shared a transatlantic flight together, this one to Ireland – although they didn’t meet that day. After more “cosmic” almost-meetings, they eventually dated – then broke up. Then four years later, he rang her out of the blue.

This word is the ‘key’ to being treated well in France

Want to make a good impression when visiting France? Start with “bonjour” and it will “drastically change your experience,” say experts in French etiquette. Here are some more essential do’s and don’ts for fitting in and getting on.

If you’re from the United States and visiting, well, just about anywhere, you may run into the “stupid American” stereotype. Luckily we have 10 top tips on avoiding faux pas abroad, from being street-smart to keeping the volume down.

Finally, you want to look the part, too. Build the perfect travel outfit with these 19 comfortable travel outfits for men and women, as selected by our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN.

Starting over

Michael Steven Grant, a former sales professional in New York City, wants a car-free, less hectic life. Here’s why the Mediterranean town of Sitges is turning out to be the perfect retirement spot.

Comedian and Wisconsin native Stewart Johnson prefers living in Estonia – his home since 1998 – because “people are really uptight in the States these days.” Here’s how he built a life there.

A hurricane was the deciding factor for US-born Jim Dolan and his Thai-born wife, Som. After their Texas property was severely flooded, they built a new home in Som’s native Thailand. They told CNN Travel how it’s going so far.

American spotlight: San Luis Obispo, California

CNN Travel recently unveiled its top 10 best towns to visit for 2024. Sitting proudly in the No.5 spot is San Luis Obispo, California.

The original California dream lives on in this charming town of quaint streets, retro West Coast attractions and artsy shops and cafes, all just a short hop from vineyards and Pacific Coast beaches. While it might have plenty of classic Golden State tourism appeal, it’s not short on modern buzz either. This is a place with small-town charisma but big-city amenities.

