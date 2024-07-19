Which airports and airlines have been affected by the outages?

CNN staff

(CNN) — Many flights across the world have been delayed or grounded due to a major IT system failure.

All flights for US airlines United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines were grounded early on Friday, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing communication issues.

American Airlines has since confirmed that is has resolved the issue affecting its operations, while Delta and United have resumed some flights.

“The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines,” reads a statement from the FAA posted on social media. “Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved.”

As of 10 a.m. ET, there were about 2,400 canceled flights globally and about 25,000 delays, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, with chaotic scenes at airports across the world as passengers wait for updates.

Here are some of the major airlines and airports that have been impacted by the tech outage:

Impacted airlines

The situation is evolving quickly, and passengers should check flights directly with carriers. The following are some of the carriers with known technology impacts:

American Airlines

The US airline grounded all flights on Friday morning, but has since announced that the issue affecting its operations has been resolved. The airline has issued a travel waiver.

“Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the American Airlines said in a statement to CNN.

United Airlines

United Airlines said it’s resuming “some flights” early Friday morning, but cautioned travelers that they may experience disruptions throughout the day. The airline has issued a travel waiver.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has resumed some flight departures, the airline reported Friday morning.

Delta has issued a travel waiver for all customers who have booked flights departing today.

Allegiant Air

Flights for Allegiant Air, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, have also been impacted.

On Thursday, the airline had said its website was unavailable due to an issue with Microsoft Azure, the tech giant’s cloud software.

SunCountry

The ultra-low cost US airline reported technical difficulties on Thursday.

The carrier had resumed some flight operations Friday morning but expected continued disruptions.

“Due to a global outage at a third party vendor, our booking, check-in, and trip-managing capabilities are temporarily unavailable,” SunCountry said on its site.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines confirms that it has been “impacted by a Microsoft outage” and noted disruptions and rebooking options on its website.

Spirit Airlines

The budget carrier, which operates flights across the US, the Caribbean and Latin America, says its booking system has been impacted. Passengers have been advised to check for updates, and the airline has apologized “for any inconvenience this may cause,” in a travel advisory posted on its site.

Porter Airlines

The Toronto based airline has announced that it is canceling flights on Friday until noon ET due to “prolonged third-party technology systems outages affecting multiple global industries,” according to a statement on its website.

AirAsia

AirAsia has confirmed that its “core reservation and check-in system” have been impacted by the Microsoft tech issues.

Cebu Pacific Air

Cebu Pacific Air said it was forced to handle all processes manually due to the outage.

Qantas

Qantas, the flag carrier of Australia, has also been impacted by IT disruptions, and is still operating, but with delays.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines, the flag carrier of Singapore, said none of its flights had been impacted, but it is experiencing technical difficulties.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines, the Chilean carrier, announced on Friday that global outages “could be causing delays” for some its flights.

Impacted airports

Operations in some airports around the world have also been impacted. No matter where you’re traveling, check with you carrier before heading to the airport. Here’s what we know right now about those:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Airside operations are working, although some customer-facing airlines “are dealing with a few challenges,” amid the ongoing global computer outage, Andrew Gobeil, who oversees public affairs outreach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, told CNN.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

“Due to the global technology issues impacting multiple airlines, we anticipate significant delays and cancellations throughout the day,” reads a statement from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. “We ask customers to verify your flight status with your airline prior to heading to the airport. Longer lines are possible so allow extra time.”

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport has urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their carrier due to the issues. “Longer lines and wait times are possible, please allow extra time,” it said.

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

“The Port Authority is not affected by the ongoing global network outage, but some airlines are experiencing delays/cancellations. DO NOT head to the airport unless your flight status is confirmed,” the New York airport said.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of nine nationwide American Airlines hubs, has urged passengers not to come to the airport “unless they have confirmed their flight information with the airline.”

Miami International Airport

According to officials at Miami International Airport, US Customs and Border Patrol operations are being affected nationwide, “so international passenger arrivals are currently being processed manually at a slower pace.”

Dubai International Airport

Officials at Dubai International Airport say that the check-in process for some airlines had been affected, but that it is “now back to operating normally.”

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and six Indian airlines have also reported technical difficulties.

Jaipur International Airport

Jaipur International Airport has confirmed that “flights nationwide” have been affected by the outage.

Incheon International Airport, Seoul

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport said Air Premia, Eastar Jet and several other airlines had been affected.

Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport said several airlines at the airport had been impacted. Jetstar, Hong Kong Express, Jeju Air and Scoot have resorted to manual check-ins, according to the airport.

London Gatwick Airport

London’s Gatwick Airport has said it is “affected by the global Microsoft issues” and that passengers may experience delays checking in and going through security.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport says that the “global system failure” has affected “flights to and from Schiphol” and the impact is “now being mapped.” KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said the outages are “making flight handling impossible.”

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is experiencing “slowdowns in check-ins, delays, and temporary suspension of certain flight schedules,” according to the body managing the airport.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.