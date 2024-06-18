Look of the Week: Brooke Shields makes no apologies for her red carpet Crocs

By Christy Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Many celebrities will be well-versed in the power of the statement heel to complete a red carpet look, but at the Tony Awards on Sunday night in New York, Brooke Shields stole the spotlight in a statement flat.

Stepping out in a pair of sunny Crocs to match her bright yellow Monique Lhuillier gown, the star made absolutely zero apologies for the sure-to-be controversial footwear choice, playfully lifting her dress to reveal to reporters she had indeed traded in heels for practical clogs.

“I’ve got two theatre-loving shoes on,” she told the Associated Press.

Shields further explained that she had foot surgery several days before the event. “Broadway gave me these broken feet, and now I’m fixing them,” the actor, who has starred in theater productions like “Chicago,” “Cabaret” and “Grease,” told CBS,

As a former face of Calvin Klein, Shields has never been far from fashion’s inner circle and has become synonymous with “all-American,” timeless style. Her latest sartorial choice on is seemingly in line with what the actor has called her “f*ck it era,” according to Glamour magazine. Shields, 59, speaks regularly about the confidence she has found as she has gotten older. “I’m so excited about this age and era of life because I’m less complicated, less insecure, less egomaniacal, and I’m focusing on that,” she recently told Vogue.

Chunky, with signature Swiss cheese holes and often in jarringly bright colors; since their debut in 2004, Crocs have divided opinion — and often been derided by fashion insiders and experts. But the clogs, made of a special resin called Croslite, are loved by comfort-seekers, and they do have a track record with celebrities too.

Singer Justin Bieber paired an oversized Balenciaga suit with platform Crocs to the 2022 Grammys (his own clothing brand Drew House has collaborated with the label in the past), while record producer Questlove wore a shiny golden pair to the 2021 Oscars. Even as far back as 2015, actor Alan Cumming sported Crocs to the Emmys with his Vivienne Westwood ensemble.

Founded in Boulder, Colorado by three friends in 2002, Crocs were an immediate success when they first hit the market. By 2007 the company was selling 50 million pairs a year. But the 2008 financial crisis and a saturated market saw the company go from $200 million in profit in 2007 to $200 million in losses the next year.

In recent years, the company has teamed up with brands and celebrities to release special editions. There was a glow-in-the-dark collaboration with Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny in 2020, which sold out soon after its release, a lime green crossover with Dreamwork’s “Shrek” in 2023 and a long-running partnership with Balenciaga that’s yielded an assortment of Crocs boots, stilettos, and platforms. These efforts may be paying off: Crocs reported a record year of earnings in 2023, with total revenue reaching nearly $4 billion dollars.

Will they become a red carpet mainstay? Probably not, but Shields’ outfit did garner plenty of support from her fans on social media: “You’re a trend setter and a very cool one at that!” wrote one commenter below the actor’s Instagram post showing off her Crocs. “We are utterly obsessed,” said another.

Worn with such confidence, more female celebrities may follow suit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.