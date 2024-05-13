Two houses on Gettysburg battlefield available for overnight stays

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — The National Park Service is leasing the historic Michael Bushman and John Slyder houses on Gettysburg battlefield for overnight stays starting on May 24.

“Our visitors will now have an extraordinary opportunity to stay in two of the battlefield’s historic homes,” Kristina Heister, superintendent of Gettysburg National Military Park, said in a news release.

On July 2, 1863, the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg unfolded around both houses.

The 1808 Bushman home is a two-story stone house with a brick addition. During the Civil War, the house was a staging ground for Confederate General John Bell Hood’s attack on July 2.

It was most recently restored and updated in 2017 and was previously available for overnight accommodation before the pandemic.

The high-season rate (May-October) for the three-bedroom, 1.5-bath home with a fully equipped kitchen is listed at $400 per night. It will also be available in November and December for $325 a night.

The 1852 Slyder house, located at the base of Big Round Top, has a loft bedroom with two queen beds, one bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen. It will be available for $200 a night in high season and $165 in November and December.

The Slyder farm’s fences and stone walls were used on July 2, 1863, as defensive works for Union sharpshooters.

The rental home program is a three-year pilot that will provide funding support for the maintenance and repair of the park’s historic structures.

Bookings for dates from May 24 available through recreation.gov.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.