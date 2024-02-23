Paris Fashion Week: What to expect from the upcoming runways

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Fashion months’ finale — otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week — kicks off on Monday February 26th with over 70 shows and 38 presentations scheduled. From Miu Miu to Mugler, the nine-day calendar is filled to the brim with storied luxury houses, which will no doubt draw a slew of stars into the city.

But this season, a number of hotly anticipated moments have already caught our attention. On Thursday, Virgil Abloh’s brand Off—White will return to the runway for the first time since 2022. Ibrahim Kamara was announced as Abloh’s successor shortly after his death in 2021, and has so far produced two larger-than-life collections (one which took place on a dusty otherworldly runway in front of a huge mirrored orb). In an interview with Business of Fashion, Kamara described his forthcoming collection “Black by Popular Demand” as “playful and fun.”

Later in the day, Chemena Kamali will make her directorial debut at Chloé after being appointed last October. Kamali, who takes over the helm from Gabriela Hearst, began her career at the maison in 2007 under cult British designer Phoebe Philo. “My heart has always been Chloé’s,” she said in a press statement. “It has been since I stepped through its doors more than 20 years ago. Returning feels natural and very personal.”

On Saturday evening, all eyes will be on Seàn McGirr as he reveals his first collection for Alexander McQueen. McGirr is the third ever creative director to run the house, after only McQueen himself and close friend Sarah Burton, the latter whose directorship lasted 13 years. McGirr, who follows the houses’ tradition of being a Central Saint Martins alumni, previously oversaw ready-to-wear at landmark British brand JW Anderson.

And finally, Louis Vuitton are set to wrap up festivities with a show that also marks creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s 10-year anniversary at the brand. From staging runways everywhere from the Louvre to Rio de Janiro’s Niteròi Contemporary Art Museum, there’s no doubt Ghesquière’s tenure will be commemorated with a bang.

