Striking winning images from the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 unveiled

London (CNN) — An elephant with a smattering of sand in Singapore, a diver taking a deep breath in calm seas in Egypt and a child celebrating Christmas are among this year’s Sony World Photography Awards national and regional winners.

The winning photographs were unveiled by the World Photography Organisation on Tuesday, and showcased the photographers’ “unique styles and approaches to the medium,” according to a press statement.

More than 395,000 images from scores of countries and territories were entered into the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, with topics including nature, landscape, architecture, portraiture and sports.

The winning national and regional images were taken by photographers based in 54 countries, organizers said.

Photographers were judged anonymously by a panel of judges.

The national and regional awards initiative was set up 11 years ago to support photographers of all abilities and showcase their achievements, organizers added.

Winners to the Sony World Photography Awards student, youth, open and professional competitions will be announced April 18, and will go on display with the national and regional award winners as part of an exhibition that opens at Somerset House in London from April 19 to May 6.

