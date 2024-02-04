Best red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys

By Christy Choi and Oscar Holland, CNN. Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The stars are arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 66th Grammy Awards — and it’s expected to be a big night for both music and fashion, with many of this year’s attendees known for producing moments of red carpet magic.

Among the most anticipated arrivals is Taylor Swift, who is nominated in several categories, including Record of the Year, for her album “Anti-Hero.” The singer has already served some eye-catching looks this awards season, including a shimmery green Gucci gown at last month’s Golden Globes.

While we’ve seen floral and black gowns take center stage on this year’s red carpets, the Grammys are known for showcasing bolder, more theatrical fashion.

Last year saw Doja Cat — tonight up for Best Pop Solo Performance — make her entrance in a vinyl mermaid dress with train and matching opera gloves, while Cardi B wowed in a sculptural electric blue custom gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

And who could forget Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s bold red ensembles which matched those of their entourage.

Scroll down for the best looks so far. This gallery will be updated throughout the evening.

