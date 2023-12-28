Look of the week: The hidden meaning behind this royal scarf

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Are you part of a matching pyjama family? The twee tradition of Christmas morning coordination has recently become a kind of visual shorthand, allowing the internet to infer all kinds of notions about the inner workings of a stranger’s clan. “If you come from a matching pjs family I can’t relate to you at all,” read one post on X. “I wish my family were a matching pjs type of family,” chimed another.

True or not, the groupthink of unison dressing seems to relay a powerful message of unity and togetherness — even if the synchronism only lasts long enough to pose for a family photo.

Perhaps that subliminal messaging is why, during their annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England, a number of British royals stepped out wearing the same scarf.

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence, the Earl of Snowdon (cousin to King Charles III) as well as Lady Louise Windsor, the King’s niece, were all seen in the accessory, made from merino wool. The “Highgrove Heritage Scarf” was designed by Charles as part of a collaboration between his private estate, Highgrove, his charity, The King’s Foundation, and the Scottish B-Corp knitwear label, Johnstons of Elgin — with proceeds funding Charles’ sustainable foundation. The piece (which comes in the traditional “Prince of Wales” check, woven in “warm honey” and gray inspired by the hues of Highgrove gardens) was reportedly a gift from Charles to his family, and is available to pre-order for an April 2024 delivery on the Highgrove website for £115 ($146).

It has long been understood that the late Queen Elizabeth was a master of the soft power potential of dressing, but the opportunities for the King to flex his sartorial muscles are more limited. Through the family scarf, we’re reminded of Charles’ charitable endeavors, his championing of British trade, his interest in the environment (the wool is “sustainably sourced with complete traceability,” according to the estate’s website) and by crediting him as designer even positions him as creatively inclined.

Another famous family often employs the same savvy marketing tactic. The Kardashian-Jenners, who collectively own upwards of 13 businesses, are constantly taking turns promoting each other’s business ventures. Selfies snapped while wearing Skims, Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion shapewear brand, are never posted on Instagram without a carefully placed tag. Whether it be Kim stepping out in Khy — Kylie Jenner’s latest clothing line — or Kris Jenner sipping her daughter Kendall’s 818 branded tequila, families that promote together, stay together.

While the royals’ endorsement of Charles’ heritage scarf is likely as deliberate as a sponsored Instagram post, the effect on the public has been similar to that of a 12-person matching pyjama set. “The matching scarf is a nice touch,” read one response on X. “This is a very strong & clear message, they stand united as a family behind King Charles & Queen Camilla,” added another.

