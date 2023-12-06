The top interior designers and architects to look out for in 2024, according to Architectural Digest

By Taylor Nicioli, CNN

(CNN) — For over three decades, Architectural Digest has been curating annual lists of the 100 most influential people in interior decoration, architecture and landscape design — and the newly-revealed 2024 edition has no lapse in talent.

“For the latest additions to the AD100 we looked to all corners of the design industry,” said Amy Astley, AD’s global editorial director, in an email to CNN. “The new list offers ample proof that old rules no longer apply when it comes to great design,” she added.

The 2024 list features seven designers debuting this year into the legendary AD “Hall of Fame,” including the 2022 Pritzker prize-winning architect Francis Kéré, renowned for his innovative and sustainable works in parts of Africa and Europe, often incorporating nature into intricate designs.

The founder and president of architecture and design practice Rockwell Group, David Rockwell, specializing in hospitality designs, and modern luxury designer Victoria Hagan are also new additions, alongside design innovators Jeffrey Bilhuber, Waldo Fernandez, Veere Grenney and Tino Zervudachi.

Among the full lineup of AD100 honorees are the “hotel hitmaker,” Bryan O’Sullivan, who has designs featured in hotels, restaurants and luxury apartment buildings across Europe and in New York, as well as Joshua Ramus, the founder of architecture and design firm REX, who has designed several performance venues within the United States — including the Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan, a striking cube-like building wrapped in 4,896 slabs of translucent marble — and “who has boldly redefined how we experience the performing arts,” Astley said.

Highlighting “the myriad paths to professional stardom” in the world of architecture and design in her statement, Astley also noted the inclusion of “social media sensations” Sarah Sherman Samuel and Ryan Lawson and “industry knockouts” like Yinka Ilori, Thomas Bercy and Calvin Chen, of the Texas-based Bercy Chen Studio, and Laura Gonzalez, “who is a favorite of global luxury brands.”

The 2024 AD100 list will be featured in the publication’s January 2024 issue, titled “Legends Only.”

