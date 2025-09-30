Lola Young cancels performances ‘for the foreseeable future’ days after collapsing on stage

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — British singer Lola Young is taking a step back from the spotlight.

The 24-year-old singer, known for her hit “Messy,” said in a statement posted to her verified Instagram account on Tuesday that she was “going away for a while” and cancelling “everything for the foreseeable future.”

According to her website, Young had been slated to perform multiple concerts in the UK in October before touring Canada and the United States through early December.

Further information about the cancelled dates was not immediately available. Young said in her post that everyone who had a ticket for a cancelled show would “be entitled to a full refund.”

“I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know,” she wrote.

Young did not provide a specific reason for the cancellations but said that she hoped people would “give me a second chance once l’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

The cancellations come days after the singer appeared to collapse on stage during a performance at a music festival in Queens, NY. Afterward, Young assured her well-wishers that she was “doing okay now.”

Before the incident, Young had acknowledged to the crowd that she had had a “tricky couple of days,” according to footage posted on social media.

CNN reached out to Young’s representatives for more information.

Young has previously spoken about her battle with mental health issues and addiction.

“I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances,” she told the Guardian in an article published earlier this month. “It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey.”

Young’s “Messy” was nominated for social song of the year at the American Music Awards earlier this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.