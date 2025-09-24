Jimmy Kimmel’s return won’t solve the culture divide, but his strange bedfellow supporters show common ground is possible

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Even before his return to late-night on Tuesday, artists and entertainers had rallied around Jimmy Kimmel.

A strong show of support from the Hollywood community, where Kimmel is beloved, was, perhaps, expected.

“Thanks to (all) who supported our show, cared enough to do something about it, to make your voices heard so that mine could be heard. I will never forget it,” Kimmel said during his return monologue on Tuesday, after he thanked his fellow late-night hosts and others by name.

What was more surprising to the comedian was the support he received from some conservatives.

“Maybe weirdly, maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe but support my right to share those beliefs anyway, people who I never would have imagined like Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who, believe it or not, said something very beautiful on my behalf,” Kimmel said.

“It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration, and they did, and they deserve credit for it,” Kimmel added. “And thanks for telling your followers that our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television and that we have to stand up to it.”

Kimmel acknowledged his return, after a nearly week-long suspension of his show amid pressure from the Trump administration, will make Disney and ABC a target for further scrutiny.

Before the monologue aired, President Trump posted a new legal threat against ABC on Truth Social.

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do, ” Trump claimed of Kimmel.

Patriotism and precedent

In acknowledging his strange bedfellow supporters, ranging from Sen. Ted Cruz to Howard Stern, Kimmel tried to make the point that what has been debated in recent days is bigger than the fate of his show or his career.

“This show is not important,” Kimmel told viewers. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

Kimmel’s guests on Tuesday included Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan, who in protest had cancelled a performance at a Disney promotional event for an upcoming documentary prior to Kimmel’s return, and actor Glen Powell, a self-described “born-and-raised” Texan who still calls the red state home.

“It’s very good to see you. Thank you for being here. Sorry to pull you into the middle of all of this,” Kimmel told Powell as he welcomed him to the show.

“I’m honored. I’m just so happy you’re back,” Powell responded.

Kimmel on Tuesday tried to clarify his comments about reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death, which led to the controversy and his temporary suspension.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said through tears. “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”

He also praised Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for saying at his memorial that she forgives the alleged shooter.

“It touched me deeply,” he said, “and I hope it touches many, and if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that.”

Some felt Kimmel’s remarks fell short.

“Not good enough,” Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for Kirk’s Turning Point USA, posted on social media.

For insight on how to bridge the current cultural divide, Kimmel turned to the past. He referenced other comedians who had historically been in the middle of debates about the First Amendment and challenged viewers to look at comedy as one form of patriotism.

“One thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin and Howard Stern is that a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American. That’s anti-American,” Kimmel said. “And I am so glad we have some solidarity on that from the right and the left and from those in the middle like Joe Rogan.”

“Maybe the silver lining from this is we found one thing we can agree on, and maybe we’ll even find another one,” Kimmel added, hopefully. “Maybe we can get a little bit closer together.”

