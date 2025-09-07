‘The Studio,’ ‘The Penguin’ and Julie Andrews are among the winners at the Creative Arts Emmys

Associated Press

Julie Andrews won her third Emmy Award at age 89 Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, while “The Studio” will take nine trophies and “The Penguin” will take eight into next weekend’s main Emmys ceremony.

Andrews won for best character voice-over performance for her work on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” her first Emmy since 2005.

“The Studio,” the Hollywood satire from Apple TV+ that is this year’s top-nominated comedy series, won for its cinematography, production design, casting and other craft categories.

“Thank you, Sal Saperstein,” nearly all the “Studio” winners said from the stage, a running gag that is a reference to Ike Barinholtz’s character who gets unexpectedly thanked on the show.

The show’s winners got to use their real filmmaking chops to recreate a fake one, including Adam Newport-Berra, whose cinematography evoked the beauty the show’s comic characters were trying to capture.

He won for a very meta episode called “The Oner,” in which an on-screen crew is trying to capture a long single shot in an episode that is itself done in a single shot.

“‘The Oner’ was sort of the pinnacle of what we were trying to achieve,” Newport-Berra said backstage.

In a similar visual vein, “Adolescence,” the acclaimed Netflix show where every episode is a single shot, won best cinematography in a limited series.

But it was one of only two Emmys won by “Adolescence” on a night when HBO’s “The Penguin” dominated the limited series categories. The abundance of craft categories given out allowed it to win eight, including prosthetic makeup and visual effects.

“Andor,” the Disney+ “Star Wars” series, won four in the drama categories.

The Creative Arts Emmys, where nearly 100 awards are handed out across two nights, are a precursor to the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which will air live on CBS on Sept. 14.

“This is the real Emmys,” presenter Maya Rudolph said at the beginning of the show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “This is that Emmys they couldn’t have the other Emmys without, cause nothing would get made.”

