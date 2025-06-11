Miley Cyrus ‘lost everything’ in her ‘Bangerz’ era

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus does not look back on parts of her past fondly.

While appearing on a recently released episode of the “Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky” podcast, the pop star talked about how her provocative persona around her 2013 album “Bangerz” impacted her life at the time.

Having been beloved as a child star on Disney Channel’s hit series “Hannah Montana,” her more risqué image caused major backlash, she said.

“That was the time where I just got hit so hard,” she told Lewinsky. “And I was so embarrassed.”

It got to be so bad, she said, her brother and sister didn’t want to go to school “because of how humiliated they were” to be related to her. Cyrus said that caused her guilt “about how hard it would’ve been to be my sibling or my parent, and how embarrassing.”

It especially caused issues with her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

“It was really hard for me to go home and see my dad and look him in the eyes and not feel super embarrassed,” she said.

The younger Cyrus said she “lost everything.”

“I was engaged at the time,” she said, referring to her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “That didn’t work out, because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only.”

Her performance at the 2013 VMAs resulted in cruel memes that left her unable to wear shorts or skirts in public for years after.

“All this sh*t because after the VMAs, where I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit,” she said.

To this day, Cyrus said, she wears “modest” swimwear because of the insecurities about her body that came out of the experience.

“I wear very, you would never think, very modest bathing suits,” Cyrus said.

