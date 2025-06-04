Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie marks Pride: ‘I love being queer’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Gracie McGraw is embracing Pride month.

In a post on social media, the 28-year-old daughter of country superstars and actors Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated recognition of the LGBTQ+ community and its history in the month of June.

“Happy freaking Pride. I love being queer,” she wrote.

McGraw followed it up with a more extensive statement, writing, “It has come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as clickbait, saying I’ve ‘come out.’”

“Let me be VERY clear here… I’ve been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she wrote. “I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community, but thank you very much to these tabloids for shedding light that it’s pride month!!!”

McGraw continued, “So many people out there don’t have the support, love, or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity, but just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!”

“Check on your people and keep safe out there,” she ended her statement. “Give love to each other. GM.”

McGraw also posted about remembering how Pride celebration began with the Stonewall Riots in 1969, which occurred after the New York Police Department raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York City. A year later the first Pride parade took place

A singer and actor like her parents, McGraw comes from a family that has long supported the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2017, Billboard reported that Tim McGraw was one of several celebs who supported GLAAD’s annual Spirit Day where participants wear purple to draw attention to bullying of LGBETQ+ youth.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.