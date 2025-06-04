Jessie J says she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — British singer Jessie J has said she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star, 37, said that she will soon undergo surgery, though she was keen to stress that the cancer has been caught early.

The “Price Tag” singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, broke the news in a video posted on Instagram, saying that she has “been in and out tests.”

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” she revealed Wednesday. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early.”

She said: “I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball (where she will be performing on June 15) to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive tits and more music.

She said that she hesitated about posting but ultimately decided to go public, saying: “I just wanted to be open and share it. One because selfishly I do not talk about it enough – I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse – that’s the bit that kills me.”

In a caption accompanying the video, the singer said that the diagnosis had given her “the most incredible perspective,” but admitted: “Your girl needs a hug.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2022 and 670,000 deaths were attributed to the disease. Early diagnosis means treatment is likely to be more effective, according to the WHO.

It is not the first time that Jessie J has opened up about her health to her millions of followers. Back in 2021, she posted about a pregnancy loss. She now has a 2-year-old son with basketball player Chanan Colman.

