Victim-3 not expected to testify in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs federal criminal trial, source says

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — A woman identified as Victim-3 in the Sean “Diddy” Combs federal criminal case is not expected to take the stand in his trial, according to a source familiar with the case.

“She didn’t want to testify,” the source said, not providing any further details.

Victim-3 was referenced in the government’s superseding indictment as part of the racketeering conspiracy count. The indictment states that Combs and his associates wielded power through his business empire to “intimidate, threaten and lure” at least three female victims – “Victim-1,” “Victim-2” and “Victim-3” – under the pretense of a romantic relationship and coerced them into engaging in commercial sex acts. Prosecutors allege some of these sex acts, known as “Freak Offs,” involved male sex workers who were transported across state lines.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Three sources familiar with the case told CNN that Victim-3 is the woman who has been referred to as “Gina” throughout Combs’ trial, which began with jury selection on May 5. Gina has been described in testimony as an ex-girlfriend of Combs.

CNN has reached out to Victim-3, regarding her participation in the case.

This week, Combs’ former assistant George Kaplan testified that he once witnessed Combs throwing apples at Gina at his home in Miami. Cassie Ventura, the case’s star witness and another former girlfriend of Combs, testified that Combs was unfaithful to her by dating Gina throughout their 11-year relationship.

Ventura’s former best friend, Kerry Morgan, corroborated Ventura’s account in her own testimony, saying on the stand that Gina was source of contention between Ventura and Combs.

Prosecutors indicated in early May that they were not certain if they planned to call Victim-3 to the stand as a part of their case. Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said at the time that while Victim-3 was under subpoena to testify, “she may not show up.” Comey noted that it’s been difficult to get in touch with Victim 3’s lawyer.

In court on Wednesday, outside the presence of the jury, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said that Gina “is out of the case. Gina is not coming.”

Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik said that Gina was “very much a part of this case,” adding that she was identified in the indictment.

CNN has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment.

“My point is not an indictment issue. The government can call Gina if it wants to,” Agnifilo responded. “It might be difficult. It might be hard to do. They are the United States of America. They can get Gina into this courtroom if that is what they want to do.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Combs for comment.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Nicki Brown contributed to this report

