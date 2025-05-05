Chappell Roan may get into acting, thanks to John Waters

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — If Chappell Roan ends up in a movie or television show, it will probably be because of director John Waters.

In a recently published W cover story, the singer said she had just met the legendary filmmaker, which she described as “insane” because she considers him one of her “idols.”

“I was talking about how there are only so many ‘firsts’ you can have with your career. And he said, ‘No, no, no—there are all the firsts to go through when you become an actress!’” she shared. “And I said, ‘I’m not an actress—what are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Every singer is an actress!’ And I was like, okay, maybe I am! Damn! If John Waters says I’m an actress, maybe I am!”

Waters is an avant garde director known for cult classics, including “Hairspray,” “Cry Baby” and “Serial Mom.” He’s been described as “transgressive” in his style.

Likewise, Roan has carved her own lane with her music.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is known for her campy fashion and top hits like “Good Luck, Babe.” She has become extraordinarily popular in the LGBTQ+ community, much like Waters.

Waters is a Baltimore, Maryland, native who came to fame in the 1970s with films like “Pink Flamingos” and “Female Trouble,” which starred famed drag performer Divine.

The last film Waters directed was 2004’s “A Dirty Shame.”

