Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham football club’s historic promotion

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham A.F.C. family are celebrating the accomplishment of a major GOOOAAALLL.

When Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney took ownership of then-flailing football club Wrexham A.F.C. in 2021, the goal was always to bring the UK football club to the highest ranking league. On Saturday, they got one step closer to that goal when Wrexham beat Charlton Athletic, securing a promotion from League One to the Championship League next season, meaning the Welsh team needs just one more promotion to play in the elite Premier League.

“I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, ‘The Premiere League,’” Reynolds, who attended the game with his wife Blake Lively, wrote on his Instagram page. “People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding.”

This is the third time in a row the team has been promoted into a higher league.

“I feel at home here. It’s a place that values community, decency and history,” he added. “It isn’t just a place with a history of ups and downs, it’s also a FEELING. And a feeling is sometimes as good or better than a memory.”

The “Deadpool” star posted a series of photos and video, including a photo hugging McElhenney and another one embracing Lively.

Lively also celebrated the team’s win on her Instagram story on Saturday, acknowledging Wrexham’s “Back to Back to Back” wins and writing she will never forget “the love and elation in that town today.”

“And to these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds the love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history,” she added.

McElhenney and Reynolds’ docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will debut its fourth season on May 15. The show follows the two actors on their quest to get their team promoted from the lower-level football leagues into more competitive and elite leagues,

The series has won eight Emmys since it debuted in 2022.

