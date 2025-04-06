Relax, it’s time for ‘White Lotus’ season finale bingo

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t worry, Victoria “I don’t want to take a test” Ratliff. “White Lotus” bingo is a game – a simple bit of fun to close out what has been a wildly enjoyable stay at the world’s most murder-prone resort.

Three seasons deep, HBO’s scenic and salacious drama can proudly say it’s more than just a touchstone of pop culture conversation, it is the conversation.

Whether Parker Posey’s Victoria is giving Lorazepam co-star billing or Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) is introducing us to the term “loser back home” (or LBH), “The White Lotus” is a gift of a TV series that keeps on giving.

That is to say, of course, if you haven’t been watching the show, you might not understand much of what is referred to below in “White Lotus” bingo. If you have been watching, enjoy the game while sipping on a non-poison smoothie or in the company of dear friends with whom you hopefully have a healthy relationship.

The finale airs Sunday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Megan Thomas, Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.