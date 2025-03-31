Kim Delaney, ‘NYPD Blue’ actress, arrested after alleged domestic dispute

By Lisa Respers France and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kim Delaney, best known for her roles in”NYPD Blue” and “All My Children,” was arrested over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Jose Salgado, watch commander at the Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station, said Delaney was arrested at her residence on Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

She was still in custody as of Sunday evening is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for arraignment, Salgado said.

Her partner was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery. He posted bond and was released, according to authorities.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Delaney for comment.

Delaney, who won a best supporting actress in a drama series in 1997 for her role as Det. Diane Russell on “NYPD Blue” has had trouble with the law before.

She was arrested in 2002 on suspicion of drunk driving and later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, according to Entertainment Weekly. She was reportedly sentenced to two years of probation and paid a $300 fine. She sought treatment in 2003 for alcohol abuse.

In 2005, the “CSI: Miami” star lost custody of her then 15-year-old son after he testified that his mother endangered his life by driving under the influence of alcohol drunk with him in the car, People reported at the time.

Delaney, who also starred in the “Army Wives” series, was escorted from the stage in 2011 after she delivered an incoherent and rambling speech during an event honoring former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

She most recently had a recurring role as Jackie Templeton on the daytime drama “General Hospital.”

