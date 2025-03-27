A mother of the bride hopes Michelle Yeoh can help her fulfill the ‘something borrowed’ tradition

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A mother of a bride has a what she thinks is a wicked good idea for her daughter’s wedding.

Tracy Kauffman-Wood’s daughter, Amity, is getting married in the fall. Kauffman-Wood has been in search of the perfect gown, which is why she got excited when she spotted the one Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh wore to the 2025 SAG Awards.

“That gown really struck me as something I would be thrilled to wear,” Kauffman-Wood told People of the Armani Privé design.

It’s not the first time she’s desired to borrow a dress for a wedding.

Kauffman-Wood told the publication that back in 1987, she was getting married herself and took a liking to a friend’s white lace, tea-length dress and borrowed it for her wedding ceremony.

“It occurred to me 38 years later that if I could borrow a dress for my own wedding, I could certainly borrow one for my daughter’s wedding,” she said. “Looking at Michelle Yeoh in that dress, I felt like we were probably the same size. I decided to DM Michelle Yeoh. What did I have to lose?”

The professional photographer who lives in the suburbs of Philadelphia added: “Celebrities seem so close by these days with social media. It’s not like I had to write and mail a fan letter to her agent. That’s old school. If I could reach her easily, why not?”

“Would she be charmed by my request? The worst she could do is ignore me, if she ever even saw my message,” Kauffman-Wood said. “I did it on a lark with the fantasy in my head that she might actually answer. Why? I don’t know. But what a sensation that would be!”

Her daughter filmed a TikTok about Kauffman-Wood’s attempt to get the gown.

“Suddenly thousands of people are saying, ‘Your mom is so cool!’ ‘I love her!!’ ‘I wish I had this mentality! Rooting for her!’ ‘She’s adorable!’” her daughter told People. “It’s a very strange thing to experience.”

There’s now an audience following the TikTok account to see what happens and suggesting similar alternatives to Yeoh’s dress.

And while they haven’t yet heard back from the “Wicked” star, they are confident that Kauffman-Wood will find something to wear.

“As a backup option, hopefully we find something that she likes when we go dress shopping with my future mother-in-law, Judy,” her daughter said. “She’s awesome and I’m close with her. They both get along well, I’m super lucky.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.