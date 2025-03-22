Killer unicorns, reject superheroes and a giant Great Dane arrive in theaters this spring

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Spring has sprung, and with it comes a fresh bouquet of offerings at the local cineplex.

While not summer blockbuster season just yet, this spring’s movie lineup includes some big titles. Here’s a roundup of some of the standout cinema arriving in theaters from now through Memorial Day:

‘Death of a Unicorn’ (March 28)

A sometimes thrilling, often silly genre mashup featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, this movie trots a path between fantastical mystery, creature feature and gross-out gore flick. With some unmissable easter-egg tributes to films like “Aliens,” “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park,” “Unicorn” looks like a horse of a time at the movies, also thanks to a sidesplitting and scene-stealing Will Poulter.

The Friend (April 4)

Dealing with a beast of an entirely different nature, “The Friend” stars Naomi Watts as a writer grieving her mentor (Bill Murray) who ends up inheriting his enormous dog. From the trailer alone, the film looks undeniably heartwarming, if you’re into that whole (wo)man’s-best-friend sort of thing. It’s based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez.

‘Drop’ (April 11)

In the spirit of “Red Eye,” this sleek thriller places an unsuspecting woman (“White Lotus” Season 2 breakout Meghann Fahy) in the crosshairs of a maniac while she’s on a date with a handsome suitor (“It Ends with Us” star Brandon Sklenar). Utilizing today’s sometimes invasive smartphone technology as a major plot device, “Drop” looks like it takes more than a few twists and turns before it hangs up.

‘Warfare’ (April 11)

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza along with Alex Garland – filmmaker behind last year’s “Civil War” – “Warfare” is a harrowing true-to-life account of a Navy SEAL platoon as they engage in combat while embedded in an Iraqi home, told in real time. From the trailer alone, this one is not for the faint of heart.

‘Sinners’ (April 18)

Wrirter/director Ryan Coogler reunites with his “Black Panther” and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan for this eerie-looking movie that is part period piece, part crime thriller, and yes, part vampire movie. Featuring Jordan in two roles, “Sinners” also stars Hailee Steinfeld (of “Bumblebee” and “True Grit” fame) and “Get Shorty’s” Delroy Lindo.

‘The Wedding Banquet’ (April 18)

Cowritten by James Schamus, who helped pen Ang Lee’s Oscar-nominated 1993 film of the same name, “The Wedding Banquet” follows a gay Korean man (Han Gi-chan) who makes a deal with his lesbian best friend (Kelly Marie Tran) to get married so he can get a green card to remain with his boyfriend (“SNL” star Bowen Yang). All goes according to plan until his meddling Korean grandmother (Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung of “Minari”) shows up. Also featuring Joan Chen and Lily Gladstone.

‘The Shrouds’ (April 25)

From landmark director David Croneberg (“The Fly,” “Dead Ringers”), “The Shrouds” is a dark look at death and grieving, with a measured dose of weird tech nightmare thrown in. Featuring a stellar international cast including Vincent Cassel (“La Haine”), Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”) and “The Brutalist” Oscar-nominee Guy Pearce.

‘The Accountant 2’ (April 25)

Minus Anna Kendrick but featuring a beefed up role for Jon Bernthal, this sequel to the 2016 noir crime thriller catches up with Ben Affleck’s Christian Wolff as he gets snared in another complex web of murder, math and intrigue. Look for the return of Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons’ Ray King as well as Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s Marybeth Medina.

‘Thunderbolts*’ (May 2)

Remember the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s back, after a relatively low-key year (with only last summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” on the 2024 theatrical slate). This entry – following last month’s “Captain America” sequel – rounds up a ragtag group of antiheroes (think the MCU equivalent to DC’s “Suicide Squad”) including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ shady Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine presiding.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ (May 23)

After this weekend’s release of the live-action reimagining of the classic “Snow White,” next is an updated version of the 2002 animated movie about a lovable alien and the girl who comes to adopt him.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 23)

The astounding eighth entry in this Tom Cruise-starring spy franchise, this final mission brings back Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell, and welcomes newcomer Nick Offerman. Seems like just yesterday that Cruise went on his first mission in 1996, in the hit first film based on the Bruce Geller-crafted 1960s TV show.

