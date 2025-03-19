Sia has filed for divorce from husband Daniel Bernard after two years of marriage

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Singer Sia has filed for divorce from her second husband Daniel Bernard.

Sia, whose full name is Sia Furler, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN.

She cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce. The pair were legally married in 2022, according to the documents.

The filing also revealed that the “Unstoppable” singer and Bernard had welcomed their first child together, named Somersault, in 2024.

Sia is requesting full legal and physical custody of the child, with visitation rights for Bernard, according to the court documents.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Sia for comment.

The Australian singer was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017.

She also was already a mom – and a grandmother – before welcoming Somersault. In 2019, Sia adopted two 18-year-old boys who were aging out of the foster system. In 2020, she revealed that one of her sons became a father.

“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma!” she said at the time, before sharing that her grandmotherly moniker is “Lovey.”

