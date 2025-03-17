iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: See who won
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held on Monday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and the night was full of honorary awards and exciting performances.
Highlights of the evening included speeches by Lady Gaga, who was honored with the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey, the Icon Award winner who took a moment to pay tribute to her late mother Patricia Carey “for giving me the gift of music.” Patricia Carey died in August.
Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen led with 10 nominations each, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter with nine nods apiece going into the event.
Swift, who did not attend, was honored with the Tour of the Century award, recognizing her record-breaking Eras Tour.
This year’s ceremony, which recognized the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2024, was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams and Nelly, who performed a medley of his greatest hits after accepting the Landmark award. GloRilla also performed and won the award for hip-hop artist of the year.
This award event also paid tribute to Los Angeles and several members of the LAFD, who were at the ceremony, following the devastating wildfires that roared through the area in January, driving donations to FireAidLA.org.
A list of nominees in several major categories follows below, with the winner’s indicated in bold:
Song of the year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone *WINNER
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Pop song of the year
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter *WINNER
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Pop artist of the year
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter *WINNER
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Artist of the year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Teddy Swims
Best collaboration
“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars *WINNER
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best new artist (pop)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims *WINNER
Country song of the year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen *WINNER
“World On Fire”- Nate Smith
Country artist of the year
Jelly Roll *WINNER
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best new artist (country)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
George Birge
Shaboozey *WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Hip-hop song of the year
“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“TGIF” – GloRilla
Hip-hop artist of the year
Drake
Future
GloRilla *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Best new artist (hip-hop)
310babii
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow *WINNER
Cash Cobain
Jordan Adetunji
R&B song of the year
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“Made For Me”- Muni Long *WINNER
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Water” – Tyla
“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz
R&B artist of the year
Chris Brown
Muni Long
SZA *WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monét
World artist of the year
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Tems
Tyla *WINNER
YG Marley
