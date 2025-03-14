‘Ted Lasso’ is, ‘believe’ it or not, coming back for Season 4

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — All we had to do was believe.

AppleTV+ announced on Friday that the streamer’s Emmy-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” is set to make its much-dreamt-about return with Season 4.

Jason Sudeikis, who serves as the titular character as well as an executive producer and co-show developer, will return to Richmond to reprise his role as the lovable UK-based football coach, according to a news release.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” Sudeikis said in a rather Lasso-like statement on Friday.

The full cast roster has yet to be announced, including whether beloved “Lasso” cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed, among others, will reprise their roles.

AppleTV+ did however confirm in the news release that Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein will return as executive producers, with Goldstein also continuing to serve as a cowriter on the series. The release did not specify whether they will also return as cast members Beard and Roy Kent, respectively.

The announcement comes almost two years after the Season 3 finale episode aired. The episode at the time felt like a punctuation mark on the show, in spite of it not being officially billed as a “series finale,” leaving the show’s future ambiguous.

“Ted Lasso” debuted in 2020 and instantly became a hit, eventually becoming one of AppleTV+’s most-streamed shows.

The comedy follows Lasso, an American college football coach who moves across the pond to serve as the coach of AFC Richmond, an English football team trying to come back from relegation. Lasso may not be the most skilled coach at UK football but, along the way, he injects his optimistic credos and sentimentality around every turn.

The feel-good show won 13 Emmys, including outstanding comedy series and lead actor for Sudeikis.

A release date or details surrounding the plot of Season 4 have not yet been announced.

