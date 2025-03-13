Parker Posey says she waited 20 years for her ‘White Lotus’ role

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Parker Posey is winning rave reviews playing Victoria Ratliff in the latest season of “The White Lotus.” The role was a long time coming.

During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Posey said it was “so much fun” to play the character known for her Southern drawl.

“I was so excited,” she said of receiving the scripts for the drama prior to filming. “I read all eight episodes in one sitting and it was such a ride.”

Meyers pointed out that series creator Mike White had met Posey years ago and told her he was a fan of her work but asked her if “those were just words” to her.

“I’m like ‘Yeah, write something for me. Like, I would love to work for you,’” Posey responded. “And this happened like a few times over the last 20 years.”

Posey said she let White know she was a fan of his as well.

She also shared that wasn’t the first time she put her admiration out there in the hopes of getting work.

About 25 years ago, Posey told Meyers, she was in a grocery store parking lot with director Jim Mangold and told him she wished she could land better parts.

Just then Steven Spielberg drove into the parking lot in a convertible with his daughter.

“I was like ‘Hey!” she recalled. “And I waved to him and he was like, ‘I’m a big fan!’ And I said “Give me a job, man!’”

Said job has yet to happen, according to Posey.

