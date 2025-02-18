A$AP Rocky verdict is in

By Lisa Respers France and David Lake, CNN

(CNN) — A jury has reached a verdict in the felony assault case against A$AP Rocky.

The hip-hop artist and actor, who is the longtime partner of the singer and businesswoman Rihanna, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after allegedly firing a handgun at a former friend.

Attorneys for Rocky maintained that the gun was a prop that only fires blanks that the artist got from a music video set and carried for security. If convicted, he faces a possible sentence of up to 24 years in prison.

During the trial, Rihanna has been seen at the courthouse with their two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

The case centers on a 2021 shooting involving Rocky and a friend from high school, who goes by A$AP Relli. The two are both part of a creative crew they began in New York as teens known as the A$AP Mob.

According to Relli’s testimony, things turned sour between the two men when they met up outside of a Hollywood hotel on November 6, 2021 and got into a scuffle. Relli told investigators that his knuckles were grazed by a bullet after Rocky allegedly fired shots at him.

Their mutual friend and fellow crew member, A$AP Twelvyy, testified during the trial that Relli was the aggressor and Rocky fired the gun as a warning, according to the Associated Press. Twelvyy also testified that Rocky had been carrying a starter pistol for protection for months and the gun fired blanks.

The incident was partially captured on surveillance video.

A$AP Rocky did not take the stand during the trial.

Investigators found no weapons or ammunition on scene, though Relli turned over shell casings he said he had recovered after the altercation.

The defense argued Relli is a man filled with “jealousy, lies and greed” who was motivated by financial interests to have Rocky charged with the shooting.

