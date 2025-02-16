Meryl Streep makes first-ever ‘SNL’ appearance during 50th anniversary special

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ladies and gentlemen, Meryl Streep has finally made her “Saturday Night Live” debut.

Streep has never hosted nor appeared on “SNL” before Sunday, when she made her first-ever appearance during the long-running sketch show’s starry 50th anniversary special.

The three-time Oscar-winner appeared in a recurring “Close Encounter” sketch featuring “SNL” alum Kate McKinnon, whose character describes her NSFW alien abduction.

The sketch featured an all-star ensemble including Woody Harrelson and Pedro Pascal, who got abducted by the aliens with McKinnon, but describe a much more pleasant experience. They are questioned by military officials played by Jon Hamm and Aidy Bryant.

Streep entered the scene as McKinnon’s character Colleen Rafferty’s mother, wearing an outfit similar to Colleen’s signature pastel Hawaiian shirt, complete with a cigarette in one hand and a styrofoam cup in the other.

Colleen Senior describes her own X-rated alien abduction, going on to mention how the aliens “lost interest” and stuffed her in a closet.

When Streep-as-Colleen Sr. tells her escape tale, Pascal leans over to flirtatiously tell her she’s a “good mother.”

“Yeah, well, a good mother can also be a bad girl,” she says to him, turning in her seat suggestively toward him.

Oscar-winner Jack Nicholson, sporting his signature sunglasses, also made a surprise appearance during the special. His appearance, too, marked his “SNL” debut when he introduced Adam Sandler, who sang an original song about the 50-year history of “SNL.”

Nicholson, 87, has rarely made public appearances in recent years.

