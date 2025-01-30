All artists performing at the Grammys so far

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Music’s biggest night is happening Sunday and the lineup of scheduled performers is pretty impressive.

The Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles and will be hosted again this year by Trevor Noah. There has already been excitement about potential performances, thanks to the nominations.

That’s due in part to Beyoncé adding to her all-time record number of Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish with seven nods each.

Beyoncé now has a career total 99 Grammy nominations – more than any other artist – but she’s not yet won the Recording Academy’s top prize, album of the year.

But in addition to who wins, viewers can tune it to watch performances by the following artists:

Billie Eilish

Charli xcx

Chappell Roan

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Stevie Wonder

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Lainey Wilson

Herbie Hancock

Brittany Howard

Brad Paisley

Teddy Swims

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Jacob Collier Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

The ceremony will help to raise funds for those who suffered due to the the Los Angeles area wildfires. It will be broadcast live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

