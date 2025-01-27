Dave Franco is fully aware people want him to play Luigi Mangione

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There’s a role that awaits Dave Franco if many people have their way.

The actor was asked about comparisons in his appearance between him and alleged killer Luigi Mangione during the Sundance Film Festival, while Franco was there promoting two films.

When asked if anyone had reached out to him about how much he resembles Mangione, Franco told The Hollywood Reporter, “Anyone? Do you mean everyone?”

“I have never received more texts in my life about anything,” Franco said. “Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it.”

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death last year of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down in New York City in a brazen shooting outside of a Manhattan hotel.

But don’t look for a project anytime soon.

Franco’s wife, actress Allison Brie, joked that she didn’t “think there have been any official offers” for her husband to play Mangione yet.

“No, no official offers,” Franco confirmed.

Odds are Hollywood is paying attention and that may change soon.

