Survivor of Nova festival massacre to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest

(CNN) — A woman who survived the terrorist attack at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023 has been chosen to represent Israel at this year’s Eurovision.

Yuval Raphael, age 24, will perform at the international song contest in Basel, Switzerland in May, after she was voted winner of Israeli’s TV’s “Rising Star” show on Wednesday.

The singer, who comes from the central city of Ra’anana, gained the highest number of votes from both the judges and the audience in the final episode, which aired on Israeli channel Keshet 12, a spokeswoman for the Israeli contest told CNN.

At her first audition for the show, Raphael’s version of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” won her 98% of the vote – the highest score of the entire season.

She went on to triumph this week with her rendition of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” the spokeswoman confirmed.

There was controversy over Israel’s participation at the Eurovision final in Malmö, Sweden last year. On the night itself the Israeli contestant, Eden Golan, was booed by some members of the crowd during her performance, while a few turned their backs or left the arena.

Meanwhile, outside the venue, police surrounded a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters, keeping them separate from crowds arriving for the event as they chanted “Free, free Palestine!” and “Boycott the Eurovision.”

Eurovision’s official website now features a profile for Raphael but does not refer to her traumatic experience on October 8. It lists Led Zeppelin, Beyoncé and Celine Dion among her musical influences.

Since Hamas’ attack, which sparked the 15-month-long war with Israel, Raphael has been sent on numerous delegations around the world in which she has described her experience that day. She gave one such address to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council in April last year.

In her speech, posted on her Instagram page, Raphael said the “night started with joy and celebration,” before chaos quickly ensued.

“The terror that unfolded as terrorists attacked us, shooting indiscriminately and throwing grenades, is indescribable,” she said. “Trapped and fearing for my life, I witnessed unspeakable horrors – friends and strangers alike were injured or killed right in front of my eyes. When the bodies of those murdered fell on us, I understood that hiding among them was the only way I could survive that nightmare.

“After eight hours of constant fear, only I and 10 others were saved from our 4-square-meter shelter—a shelter that had become a tomb for almost 40 souls seeking refuge with us. The physical injuries I sustained are healing, but the mental scars will stay with me forever.”

Among the other competitors in this week’s final was Valerie Hamaty, an Arab Israeli woman, who came second.

In fourth place was Daniel Weiss, who survived the October 8 attack but lost both his parents.

Weiss, 29, dedicated his first performance on the show to his parents. He came fourth in the final after performing covers of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “Fields of Irises” by Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi.

