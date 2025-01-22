Judi Dench says her vision loss is so bad she can no longer go out alone

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dame Judi Dench always has someone with her when she is in public now for a reason.

During a conversation on the “Fearless” podcast with Trinny Woodall, the esteemed actress was asked about attending industry events.

Woodall pointed out that Dench is always with someone.

“I have to now because I can’t see,” Dench said. “And I walk into something.”

When asked about going solo, the star said she’s “not good at that at all.”

“Not at all. Nor would I be now,” Dench said. “And fortunately, I don’t have to be now.”

She laughingly said she has “no eyesight.”

It’s not the first time the Oscar winner has shared about her poor vision.

In 2012, she revealed that she had an age-related condition known as macular degeneration.

At the time she said she didn’t want news of her condition to be “overblown.”

“In response to the numerous articles in the media concerning my eye condition – macular degeneration – I do not wish for this to be overblown,” Dench said in a statement. “This condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world are having to contend with. It’s something that I have learnt to cope with and adapt to – and it will not lead to blindness.”

Dench has previously discussed how the condition has made her work more challenging.

“I mean I can’t see on a film set anymore,” she told the Daily Mail. “I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on. It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.”

Dench has had a long and storied career as an actress, including winning a best supporting actress Oscar in 1998 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.