Leslie Charleson, ‘General Hospital’s’ Dr. Monica Quartermaine, dies at 79

(CNN) — Leslie Charleson, who played popular character Dr. Monica Quartermaine for almost 50 years on “General Hospital,” has died, the program’s executive producer announced on Sunday.

She was 79.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” “General Hospital” producer Frank Valentini wrote. “I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Charleson started the role in 1977 and continued until her passing.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, she began acting as a child, starting her television career as a regular on another ABC daytime series titled “A Time for Us,” according to Soap Central

After a stint on “As the World Turns,” Charleson also spent two-and-a-half years on another CBS soap, “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” which earned her her first Emmy nomination for the role of Iris Donelly Garrison.

The actress also appeared in several commercials.

“Of all the numerous commercials Leslie has done, she credits those for Pearl Drops with getting her a part in the movie ‘Day of the Dolphin,’ directed by Mike Nichols and co-starring George C. Scott,” her bio on Soap Central stated. “She followed this with a performance in the David Merrick play, one-night stand, co-starring Tony Curtis.”

Charleson later guest-starred in multiple popular television shows, including “Adam 12,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Ironside,” “Kung Fu,” and “The Rockford Files.”

“It was on Happy Days that Leslie gave Ron Howard his first on-screen kiss,” her bio states. “She also co-starred with Deidre Hall in the television movie, ‘Woman on the Ledge,’ and made a guest appearance on ‘Diagnosis Murder’ and ‘Dharma & Greg.’”

But it was Charleson’s role on “General Hospital” that garnered her the most fame and satisfaction. She joined the show in 1977, taking over the role from Patsy Rahn, who originated it.

Charleson talked about a meaningful breast cancer storyline for her character in a 2020 interview.

“At the time, ‘General Hospital’ had a strong female administration with a female executive producer and head writer, and together, each one of us had been touched by breast cancer in our own lives,” she said. “Dealing with a real-life issue that afflicts so many women and their families and being able to show the struggle and issues they face, was something I am so proud of. It was exhausting and incredibly difficult work, but the response to the storyline was truly humbling.”

She became a spokesperson for breast cancer, cystic fibrosis, and AIDS-related charities.

The star was as devoted to her fan base as they were to her.

“‘General Hospital’s’ fans are fiercely loyal, and I think, because these characters appear in their homes each weekday, year after year, they truly feel a connection to us personally,” she said in the interview. “I once had a fan come up to me to introduce me to her friend, before she realized that I hadn’t actually met her before either!”

Charleson was appearing on the soap as a recurring character since 2010.

