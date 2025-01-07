Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, mourns loss of her beloved dog Guy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan Markle has revealed that her beloved beagle Guy has passed.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a video with memories of the beloved dog on her Instagram account Tuesday, along with details of how he first came into her life.

“In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada,” she wrote. “He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.”

She explained that he had been referred to as “the little guy” due to him being so small, and so consequently she named him “Guy.”

“And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” Meghan wrote.

The pup was with her through some major events, through most of the lifespan of her lifestyle blog Tig, the end of her tenure starring on the TV series “Suits,” and of course, her engagement and eventual marriage to Prince Harry.

“He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic,” she also shared this week. “Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H (Prince Harry) and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.”

Meghan wrote that she wanted to go public with the news since the dog will be seen in her upcoming Netfllix series “With Love, Meghan,” adding, “I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.”

“I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there,” she also wrote. “But they are. And that’s okay too.”

She ended the post thanking Guy.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy,” she wrote. “You filled my life in ways you’ll never know.”

“With Love, Meghan” starts streaming on January 15.

