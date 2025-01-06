Jeremy Strong stole Anne Hathaway’s ‘Princess Diaries’ look, but she’s not mad

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Anne Hathaway knew that Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes outfit looked familiar…

That’s because Strong’s velvet mint-green suit resembled an outfit that Mia Thermopolis – Hathaway’s character in the 2001 classic “The Princess Diaries” – wore in the film. Their twinning bucket hat really says it all.

The only difference was Strong’s color selection, with Hathaway’s “Diaries” look offering a more toned-down periwinkle blue, which she playfully poked fun at on her Instagram page Monday.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” She wrote.

Hathaway posted a split image of her and Strong, which showcased their hilariously similar looks.

The cheeky photo-op comes just a few months after Hathaway herself confirmed that a third installment in the “Princess Diaries” franchise is in the works, writing “back to Genovia” on her Instagram page in October, referencing the fictional European country from the film franchise.

Hathway and Strong have previously worked together, appearing alongside each other in 2019’s “Serenity” and 2022’s “Armageddon Time.”

The “Idea of You” star was not at Sunday’s Globes, but Strong was on site as a nominee for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for “The Apprentice.”

Strong lost to his former “Succession” co-star Kieran Culkin, who took home the trophy for his work in “A Real Pain.

But, hey, at least Strong’s outfit sure was memorable.

