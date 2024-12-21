Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Tina Fey and more 5-time ‘SNL’ hosts welcome Martin Short to the club

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It was an evening of star power on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, when Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and others who have hosted the show multiple times welcomed the newest member of the “five-timers club,” Martin Short.

Tom Hanks set the stage for Short as Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey and John Mulaney were also on hand to congratulate him and reveal the secrets of club membership.

“In this club, you can be completely honest,” Wiig exclaimed.

Their ridiculous faux confessions included Rudd saying, “Ant-Man’s powers aren’t good,” Fey remarking that “it’s me that’s flying those drones, all of them,” and Hanks hilariously revealing, “I never had covid” – to which Johansson replied, “I have covid, right now!”

In the background, Baldwin sat smoking a cigarette and admitted, “I had way too many children.”

Jimmy Fallon showed up toward the end of the skit to present Short with his official five-timers club jacket, which the “Only Murders in the Building” funnyman hilariously had trouble putting on before ceremoniously announcing along with the rest of the group, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Short was previously an “SNL” cast member in 1984 and 1985, first hosting the show in December 1986 alongside Steve Martin and Chevy Chase. He last hosted the show two years ago alongside Martin, his “Only Murders” costar.

Hozier was the musical guest for this week’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the last show of 2024 and part of the 50th season of the long-running sketch comedy series.

