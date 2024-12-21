Blake Lively accuses ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, reputational retaliation, which he denies

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively has accused her “It Ends With Us” costar and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a civil rights complaint, alleging he and his team designed a “plan” to “destroy” her reputation.

In a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday and obtained by The New York Times, Lively claims that during filming of “It Ends With Us,” a meeting was held to address a “hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production.” Lively raised concerns about “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior by Mr. Baldoni.” The complaint states that her husband, actor and producer Ryan Reynolds, was present at the meeting, serving as Lively’s chosen representative.

According to the complaint, the parties “discussed in detail the inappropriate conduct that Ms. Lively, her employees and other cast and crew experienced at the hands of Mr. Baldoni” and a producer for the film, Jamey Heath. They agreed at the time that Lively and employees would no longer be shown nude videos or images of women, there would be no further mention of the pair’s purported pornography addictions, “no more descriptions of their own genitalia” and no more disparaging comments would be made to Lively or her employees, per the complaint. They also agreed that an intimacy coordinator would be present at all times when Lively was on set in scenes with Baldoni.

“It Ends With Us” is based on Colleen Hoover’s hit 2016 novel of the same name and centers around domestic violence in a couple, which was portrayed on-screen by Lively and Baldoni.

The complaint, a precursor to a lawsuit, names Baldoni as a defendant, as well as his production company Wayfarer Studios, his publicist, Heath and a crisis public relations manager, among others.

Lively, also a producer on the film, “seeks to set the record straight, to hold the Wayfarer Parties and Associates accountable, and to shine a light on this new form of retaliation so that it will not be used against any others who seek to stand up and speak out against sexual harassment,” according to the complaint.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni, Heath and Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” Freedman said.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation, which,” Freedman added, “was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.”

Wayfarer proactively hired a crisis PR manager, Freedman said, due to “the multiple demands and threats” made by Lively during production of the film, alleging she threatened “not showing up to set” and “to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met.”

Baldoni’s attorney also accused Lively’s team of planting “negative and completely fabricated and false stories with media” about Baldoni prior to the film’s release.

In a statement to CNN, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

“It Ends With Us” was a commercial success, earning more than $350 million at the box office. However, reports about creative differences and tensions on set between Lively and Baldoni. The two did not promote the film together and debate surfaced online about how the two addressed the issue of domestic violence, a central plot element in the film, in their individual promotional work around the movie.

