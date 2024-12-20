Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney reunited on stage to play Beatles’ classics

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

London (CNN) — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr got back to where they once belonged on Thursday night – performing together, live on stage in London.

Starr made a surprise appearance at the O2 Arena on the last night of McCartney’s “Got Back” tour.

Announcing his special guest, McCartney said: “The one and only Mr. Ringo Starr!”

Walking onstage to rapturous applause, Starr embraced his former Beatle bandmate, before saying: “I want to tell you, I’ve had a great night tonight.”

Then McCartney, 82, turned to his 84-year-old friend and said: “Shall we rock?”

Much to the delight of the audience, the pair performed two of their famous tracks: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” followed by “Helter Skelter.”

Starr took the mic once again after the second song had ended, saying: “I’ve had a great night and I love you all. Thanks to this man.”

There was another surprise for the thousands of fans who had turned out to see McCartney play the last night of the tour, which has taken him across Europe and Latin America.

Ronnie Wood, member of rival ’60s band the Rolling Stones, joined McCartney to play “Get Back.”

The two shared a hug before Wood left the stage, with McCartney saying: “Thank you, Ronald!”

In an interview with CNN last year, Starr said: “Paul called me the other day … We’re close, close friends. We’re brothers and you know, for me it was great because I’m an only child and suddenly I had three brothers that I could love, I could rely on, I could help out. You know, it was a great moment for me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.